Local Business Owners Giveaway a Car to a Local Veteran - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Business Owners Giveaway a Car to a Local Veteran

Posted: Updated:

Today, many community members gathered for the 6th annual Summer Salute Car Show. This particular car show is special, in that it raises money for the Veterans Guest House.

Something that made this even more special was the group of show owners, also Napa AutoCare Elite members, who raised money this year to give away a car to a local veteran. 

After advertising for candidates, submitted applications were reviewed and the winner was selected by AutoCare Elite members. The local veteran they chose, they say, often gives back to the community and was well-deserving of the car. Greg Doyle, owner of Greg's Garage, says the veteran was injured in a car accident and the person who caused the accident couldn't afford to pay the veteran's medical bills. Thus, they felt this veteran could use the fixed up 2009 Toyota Corolla. 

The car was presented to him Saturday morning at the Summer Salute Car Show, held at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

A portion of the proceeds raised at the car show will help support the Veterans Guest House.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.