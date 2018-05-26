Local Business Owners Giveaway a Car to a Local Veteran

Today, many community members gathered for the 6th annual Summer Salute Car Show. This particular car show is special, in that it raises money for the Veterans Guest House.

Something that made this even more special was the group of show owners, also Napa AutoCare Elite members, who raised money this year to give away a car to a local veteran.

After advertising for candidates, submitted applications were reviewed and the winner was selected by AutoCare Elite members. The local veteran they chose, they say, often gives back to the community and was well-deserving of the car. Greg Doyle, owner of Greg's Garage, says the veteran was injured in a car accident and the person who caused the accident couldn't afford to pay the veteran's medical bills. Thus, they felt this veteran could use the fixed up 2009 Toyota Corolla.

The car was presented to him Saturday morning at the Summer Salute Car Show, held at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

A portion of the proceeds raised at the car show will help support the Veterans Guest House.