Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations

On Saturday, many community members took part in different activities, all to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives serving this country.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts came together Saturday morning to place U.S. flags on veterans' graves at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery. This was the 20th year for this annual service project by the Scouts. Over 400 flags were placed on the graves.

Meanwhile, the Comstock, in Virginia City honored men and women of the military who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country Saturday afternoon with the Celebration of Heroes Parade. They hold this parade every year and feel it is an important one to their small city community.