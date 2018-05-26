Community Members Walk to Polls as Early Voting Begins in Nevada

Early voting for the 2018 Nevada primary election began Saturday. To commemorate the opening of the polls, Reno City Councilman for Ward 3 Oscar Delgado led a group of citizens from Second Baptist Church to the Washoe County Administration building to cast early ballots.

"If you care about our parks, if you care about our pools," Delgado says. "If you care about the police department and fire department, and you care about services that impact our community, let's walk together."

Delgado says he still has to try and convince some people that voting is important.

"People always ask, 'Why is it so important to vote? Why is it so important to vote?'" Delgado says. "I always share with people 'if you're not at the table, then you're on the menu.' Here's an opportunity to punch that ticket and make sure you're sitting at the table."

Delgado says it's always a good idea to make voting into some kind of an event, even if it's just going with a friend or family member; make it something more so it doesn't just seem like a task.

Vic Wowo is from Reno and has been voting for twelve years. He walked with the group to vote, and says this is the first time he's done anything special during the voting process.

"This is the first time I actually came out to an event like this and I thought it was inspiring," Wowo says.

Delgado and Wowo agree that it really doesn't matter how you vote, just that you make your voice heard.

"It's important for us to express our desires, our wishes, our hopes for how we want of community to look and feel," Delgado says.

"The norms of what you can do to be a politician or run and represent your district or community or county or state has changed dramatically," Wowo says, "So I think it's important that we continue to have a voice."

It's past deadline to register for the 2018 Nevada Primary elections, but you can still register to vote in the general election November 6.

There's more information on registering here: https://www.nvsos.gov/SOSVoterServices/Registration/Step0.aspx