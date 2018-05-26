Power Restored to Nearly 3,400 in North Valleys - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Power Restored to Nearly 3,400 in North Valleys

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Power has been restored to NV Energy customers in the North Valleys.

NV Energy reports over 3,300 people are without power due to damaged equipment in the North Valleys.

According to the NV Energy website, the most affected area code is 89506, where nearly 3,200 customers are without power.

They said the estimated time to restore power is around 5 p.m.

Check for updates here.

