Vehicle Fire Shuts Down Both Directions of Lakeshore Blvd on SR 28

Nevada Department of Transportation says both directions of Lakeshore Boulevard at State Route 28 were closed for a bit due to a vehicle fire.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says they responded to the call a little after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Once they arrived, they found a truck engulfed in flames. The truck was towing 8 cattle. The two occupants, two dogs, and all 8 cattle were safe and not harmed. They did evaluate one person for smoke inhalation.

The lanes have since reopened.