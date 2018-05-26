Jordan Caroline to Return for Senior Season for Nevada Wolf Pack

University of Nevada forward Jordan Caroline will return to play his senior season for the Wolf Pack Men's Basketball team in 2018-19. Caroline tested the NBA draft process, but has since pulled his name from consideration.

Nevada Press Release:

RENO, Nev. – After testing the NBA draft process, University of Nevada forward Jordan Caroline has made the decision to pull his name from NBA draft consideration and return to play his senior season for the Wolf Pack in 2018-19. As a junior he was second on the team averaging 17.7 points per game and led the Pack grabbing 8.6 rebounds per contest in 34.8 minutes per game. From the field he shot 47.4 percent.

We are very excited that Jordan has decided to come back for his senior year,” Nevada head coach Eric Musselman said. “He had a great month working out for NBA teams and got great feedback and ways to improve his individual skill to play at the next level. This experience will benefit him this offseason as he has high expectations for himself and our team. Jordan has an incredible versatile game. In his last two years he has started games at the center, power forward, and small forward. He will continue to use the off-season to work on his perimeter skills. Jordan is one of the most competitive and skilled players in the country.”

Caroline helped the Wolf Pack reached the Sweet 16 this past season after incredible comeback wins over Texas and Cincinnati. He was an integral part of Nevada’s back-to-back Mountain West regular season titles and consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament. In his two seasons the Pack has posted a record of 57-15 and tied the school record with 29 wins this past season.

Caroline was a first-team All-MW selection by the conference coaches and media, first-team NABC District 17 and a USBWA District VIII selection this past season. After earning MW Tournament MVP honors his sophomore season, when the Pack claimed the tournament title he was named to the MW tournament team his junior year. As a sophomore he was a second-team All-MW honoree.

The Champaign, Ill. native scored his 1,000th point at Nevada in 2017-18 and his current 1,180 points ranks 20th in school history. After two seasons at Nevada he is averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds in 72 games with 70 being starts. In 27 games he has posted double-doubles in rebounds and points.