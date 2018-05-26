City of Sparks Releases Summer Swim Schedule

Although the weather isn't exactly all sunshine and warmth, that isn't stopping the City of Sparks from opening up their pools for the summer!

The designated swim area at the Sparks Marina Park and the outdoor pool at Deer Park both opened on Saturday.

The Sparks Marina Park is located at 300 Howard Drive, and there is no cost to get in.

The following is a list of the dates and times for the designated swim area at the north beach only:

May 26-28, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 2-3, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

June 9 – August 5, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 11-12, Aug. 18-19, Aug. 25-26, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 1-3, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Sparks wants to remind the public to observe the following when going to one of their facilities:

Do not distract the lifeguards while they are working. Questions should be directed to the Alf Sorensen Community Center at (775) 353-2385.

In the case of an emergency, call 911.

Children under eight years of age must have an adult with them in the designated swim area at all times. Keeping your child within an arm's length is a good policy to follow.

Toys, rafts, noodles, etc. cannot be used in place of swimming ability or for water safety purposes.

Groups of 25 or more must make a reservation.

Shade areas are first-come, first-served unless they are rented.

The Deer Park Pool is located at 1700 Prater Way.

This is the list of prices to get in:

Youth (under 18 yrs.) - $3

(under 18 yrs.) - $3 Adult (18 yrs. - 54 yrs.) - $5

(18 yrs. - 54 yrs.) - $5 Senior (55 yrs. & older) - $4

(55 yrs. & older) - $4 Family (up to 6 members) - $15

(up to 6 members) - $15 Super Summer Swim Pass - $168 ($140 for residents of Sparks) includes four children and two adults

- $168 ($140 for residents of Sparks) includes four children and two adults Summer Youth Pass - $48 ($40 for residents of Sparks)

The following is a list of the dates and times for recreational swimming at Deer Park:

May 26-27, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 28, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

June 9 - Aug. 5 (except June 11), weekdays 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and weekends 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 11-12, Aug. 18-19, Aug. 25-26, Sept. 1-2, 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A ‘$2 Tuesdays’ promotion is offered for all ages.

Swim lessons will be conducted at Deer Park pool in two-week sessions (eight lessons), June 12 – August 2. Lesson times are 9:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, call (775) 353-2385 or go online to www.cityofsparks.us.