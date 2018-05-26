Sparks Police Investigate Shooting; Man Arrested on Gun-Related Charges

Sparks Police say they have arrested a man on an assault with a deadly weapon charge after a shooting on Prater Way last Saturday morning.

Police say 26-year-old Carlos Leyva was also booked into the Washoe County Jail on a charge of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Police now say when the patrol officers arrived on scene at a nightclub, an armed security guard told them that he shot another man, who was unarmed, after that male got out of a car in the parking lot armed with a rifle-type firearm.

They say Leyva had initially aimed the gun at another unarmed male walking through the parking lot, as well as the security guard. Fearing for his own life and other victim's life, police say the guard fired his gun several times at Leyva, hitting him once in the leg.

Leyva was released from the hospital on May 30th and booked into jail on the mentioned charges.

Police say the security guard is cooperating with the investigation, and no charges have been filed against him.

Police say they continue to investigate the shooting and have also since located an additional victim and witness.