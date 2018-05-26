Sparks Police Investigating Early Saturday Morning Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Investigating Early Saturday Morning Shooting

Sparks Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Sparks Patrol Officers responded to the 1800 block of Prater Way on a report of a shooting that had just occurred, after a disturbance in a parking lot. 

They later learned that an adult male had been shot by another male. The injured male was treated by officers and medics for his gunshot wound at the scene. He was then transported to a local hospital, and is currently stable. 

The male shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It is believed that there may have been several witnesses to the shooting. Anyone who has any information or was a witness to this incident is encouraged to contact Sparks Police Detectives at (775) 353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

The investigation is still ongoing and the names of those involved are not being released at this time.

