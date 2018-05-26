Multiple Agency Investigation Leads to Two Arrests and Solved Burglaries

Placer County Sheriff's Office reports that two Concord men were arrested for burglary and vehicle theft, after a multi-agency investigation.



Placer County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a truck speeding through Carnelian Bay in North Lake Tahoe on May 15th and found stolen construction tools and equipment. They say some of the equipment was covered in shards of auto safety glass, and the vehicle had just been stolen from Incline Village, Nevada. At the same time, a number of window-smash burglaries were being reported in Washoe County.

The suspects, 41-year-old Juan Valencia, pictured left, and 21-year-old Jesus Salazar, pictured right, were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy.



Since one of the suspects was on probation, law enforcement partners at the Concord Police Department searched the suspect’s residence and found more stolen property. In total, five Washoe County burglaries were solved, two stolen vehicles were recovered, and Concord detectives recovered property from five burglaries in their jurisdiction.



Anyone who was a victim of a car window-smash burglary in the North Lake Tahoe area should contact Placer County Sheriff’s Detective DeuPree at (530) 581-6389.

