LCSO Looking For Missing Teen In East Fernley

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reports that they are looking for a missing teen in East Fernley tonight.

Eric Char, 16, disappeared around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.

He is an Asian male, is approximately 5'9" tall and weighs around 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and a dark backpack.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at (775) 463-6620 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.