LCSO Looking For Missing Teen In East Fernley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

LCSO Looking For Missing Teen In East Fernley

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reports that they are looking for a missing teen in East Fernley tonight.

Eric Char, 16, disappeared around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.

He is an Asian male, is approximately 5'9" tall and weighs around 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and a dark backpack.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at (775) 463-6620 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.