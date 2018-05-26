Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. Offensively, Ildemaro Vargas lead the Aces going 3-for-4 with a run scored and a walk. The loss gives the Aces a record of 21-28 on the season and moves their head-to-head matchup against Salt Lake to 72-73.

Rymer Liriano and Jabari Blash each homered in tonight’s contest, driving in four combined runs with three runs scored. Back-to-back singles by Anthony Recker and Evan Marzilli in the top of the fourth inning gave Cody Decker an opportunity to narrow the Aces four-run deficit. Decker hit an Ivan Pinyero fastball off of the center field wall for a double, driving in Recker and Marzilli, to shrink the gap. Kristopher Negron followed Decker’s lead with a double of his own, scoring Decker, and cutting the Salt Lake lead to one. Unfortunately for the Aces, the Bees responded with six runs of their own to conserve the victory. The Aces will play four more games in Salt Lake before returning to Greater Nevada Field on May 30 to take on the Las Vegas 51’s.

Top Performers - Reno

• Anthony Recker (2-for-5, R)

• Ildemaro Vargas (3-for-4, R, 3B)

• Cesar Puello (2-for-4, RBI)

Top Performers – Salt Lake City

• Nolan Fontana (3-for-3, 3 R, BB)

• Jabari Blash (1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR)

• Juan Graterol (2-for-4, 3 RBI)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Saturday May 26 Salt Lake Bees RHP Jake Buchanan vs. RHP Osmer Morales 5:35 p.m.

Notes & Information

In the Clutch: Evan Marzilli has been dominant with runners in scoring position since coming off the Reno Disabled List on April 28. The speedy outfielder is 8-for-16 with runners in scoring position and 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position and two outs. Last season, Marzilli batted .321 (9-for-28) with runners at second or third.

Wrecker: Anthony Recker ended his consecutive games with an RBI streak tonight in Salt Lake. He is just the sixth Aces player in the last five years to have a streak of seven or more.

Longest Consecutive RBI streak by Year

2017: 8 – Ronnie Freeman (5/16-5/30) & Oswaldo Arcia (5/3-5/12)

2016: 9 – Peter O’Brien (5/25-6/7)

2015: 8 – Peter O’Brien (4-16 – 4/23) & Jamie Romak (6/28 – 7/5)

2014: 6 – Cody Ross (4/6-4/15)

