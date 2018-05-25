4000+ Residents In Spanish Springs Without Power - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

4000+ Residents In Spanish Springs Without Power

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of NV Energy Courtesy of NV Energy

UPDATE: Power has been restored to residents in Spanish Springs.

NV Energy reports over 4000 people are without power due to an outage in Spanish Springs.

According to the NV Energy website, the most affected area code is 89436 and they said the cause is damage to equipment.

They said the estimated time to restore power is around 11:15 p.m.

