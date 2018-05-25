Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today. The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29.

SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning. The Spartans scored four times in the top of the first and never trailed the remainder of the game. A single run in the second, two in the third and another single run in the sixth made it 8-0.

The Pack got a pair of two-run homers in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the SJSU advantage in half. Grant Fennell’s fifth home run of the season scored Joshua Zamora who reached on a fielders choice. Mike Echavia followed with a single and came home on Dillan Shrum’s sixth of the year and it was 8-4.

The Spartans responded with a five-run top of the seventh and it was 13-4. The Pack scored a single run in the eighth on an RBI ground out by Marco Valenzuela. In the ninth Shrum’s second home run of the day and seventh of the year made the final score 13-6.

Jake Jackson (8-4) allowed seven runs on six hits in 2.2 innings and suffered the loss. Tevin Cadola (3-2) earned the victory giving up five runs on six hits in 6.1 innings of action.

Fennell (2-for-4,R,2RBI,HR), Echavia (2-for-5,R) and Shrum (2-for-4,2R,3RBI,2HR) each had two hits for Nevada. Shrum drove in three with his two home runs and Fennell two on his home run. David Campbell (3-for-6,R,4RBI) had three hits and four RBI for the Spartans.

Notes:

Senior Michael Echavia reached base in a team season-high 33 games to end the year.

Senior Grant Fennell reached base in the last 32 games of his Pack career.

Dillain Shrum reached base in the last 19 games.

Shrum hit a career-high two home runs.

Nevada Press Release