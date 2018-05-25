Suspect In Custody After Hours-Long Standoff At Marracco Drive I - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Suspect In Custody After Hours-Long Standoff At Marracco Drive In Sparks

Posted: Updated:

The Sparks Police Department reports that a man is in custody after an hours-long standoff at a residence on Marracco Drive and East Prater Way.

The suspect had multiple warrants for drug related convictions and one for assault with a deadly weapon.

A SWAT team was called by the regional street enforcement team to help them execute a high-risk warrant for him.

They tried to make contact by called him and using the PA system from the street with no response.

The SWAT team then entered the home and used gas rounds, diversionary devices and a K9 unit.

The suspect was found hiding in a crawl space under the house.

Authorities say he lived at there but was not the home owner.

They reported no injuries from anyone involved but took the suspect in an ambulance to check him out before he went to jail.

“I know a lot of neighbors were probably disturbed by the noise but no shots were fired,” said Lt. Scott Tracy of the Sparks Police Department.  “These were all distraction devices and breaching rounds to try and get the suspect to surrender peacefully and when he didn’t do that, we had to execute and go inside the house to get him.” 

The roads going eastbound at Prater Way near Marracco and Howard Drive were closed for a few hours during the standoff.

