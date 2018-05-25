NHP Finds Car, Driver in Hit-and-Run Near Crystal Bay in Tahoe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Finds Car, Driver in Hit-and-Run Near Crystal Bay in Tahoe

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy of Nevada Highway Patrol

The Nevada Highway Patrol says it has found a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Crystal Bay last Wednesday. 

Troopers say they received a tip on Wednesday, May 30th about a possible suspect and car at a home in Crystal Bay. Troopers talked to that person and say he admitted being the driver in the crash, which happened on SR 28 near Stateline Road. 

Troopers have not released the driver's name or what possible charges that person may be facing. 

Troopers say the bicyclist struck the right front of the vehicle and was thrown onto the ground, suffering unknown injuries. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.