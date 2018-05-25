NHP Finds Car, Driver in Hit-and-Run Near Crystal Bay in Tahoe

The Nevada Highway Patrol says it has found a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Crystal Bay last Wednesday.

Troopers say they received a tip on Wednesday, May 30th about a possible suspect and car at a home in Crystal Bay. Troopers talked to that person and say he admitted being the driver in the crash, which happened on SR 28 near Stateline Road.

Troopers have not released the driver's name or what possible charges that person may be facing.

Troopers say the bicyclist struck the right front of the vehicle and was thrown onto the ground, suffering unknown injuries.