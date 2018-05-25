NHP Looking For Hit and Run Suspect Near Crystal Bay In Tahoe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Looking For Hit and Run Suspect Near Crystal Bay In Tahoe

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy of Nevada Highway Patrol

The Nevada Highway Patrol reports that a hit and run occurred on Wednesday afternoon on SR-28 near Stateline Road in Crystal Bay.

A bicyclist was traveling northbound when a car described as two-toned with blue on the top and tan on the bottom was traveling southbound on the same road and made a left turn through the intersection. The bicyclist struck the right front of the vehicle and was ejected, landing on the asphalt. The car fled the scene but not before witnesses could catch a description. 

The car appeared to be a Subaru Outback or a similar type of vehicle with Nevada license plates. The driver was described as a white male adult, approximately 65 years old with a white mustache.

The bicyclist did suffer injuries, NHP reports.

Anyone with any information on the case is encouraged to contact Trooper Sal Navarro at (775) 687-9600.

