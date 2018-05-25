Deli In Fernley Serves Nutella Pizza

The Gourmet Deli at the 76 gas station on East Main Street in Fernley has started selling a new pizza over the last week and needless to say, it's a sweet deal.

They posted the idea on Facebook and have been getting a positive response with the community online.

Topped with nutella, slices of banana, candy and other sweet treats, the nutella pizza in Fernley is being hailed as the best nutella pizza around, according to the Deli.

The restaurant also has other unique flavors, including a Greek pizza and a chicken Tikka Masala pizza.