FBNN Mobile Harvest Visits Local VA

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Mobile Harvest truck visited the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System on Locust Street on Friday.

They were there to help provide fresh produce to veterans, many of whom can't afford fresh produce on fixed incomes.

Some of the veterans who visited the VA were pleasantly surprised by the opportunity for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Charles Munyer was one of those veterans.

"I'm registered with them; we get them at my complex, but all we get is canned goods - no fresh fruit or anything like that - so this is great." Munyer said.

The VA will have another similar event coming up on June 22.