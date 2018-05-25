FBNN Mobile Harvest Visits Local VA - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

FBNN Mobile Harvest Visits Local VA

Posted: Updated:

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Mobile Harvest truck visited the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System on Locust Street on Friday.

They were there to help provide fresh produce to veterans, many of whom can't afford fresh produce on fixed incomes.

Some of the veterans who visited the VA were pleasantly surprised by the opportunity for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Charles Munyer was one of those veterans. 

"I'm registered with them; we get them at my complex, but all we get is canned goods - no fresh fruit or anything like that - so this is great." Munyer said.

The VA will have another similar event coming up on June 22.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.