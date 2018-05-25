las vegas rallies behind vegas golden knights with #nocaps

the las vegas golden knights are scheduled to play the washington capitals this monday in the stanley cup finals. to show their support, the city and clark county are going lowercase.

“this has been a dream season, and it has been great to see the community come together in support in our home team,” says clark county commissioner steve sisolak. “since the playoffs began, every game day has been an official ‘knight up day’ in clark county, and now we will also be #nocaps during the championship series.”

even the iconic 'welcome to las vegas' sign has been changed to show only lowercase letters!

the knights and capitals are scheduled to play Monday, may 28, wednesday, may 30, june 2 and june 4. and, if necessary june 7, june 10 and june 13.