South Tahoe Sees Surge of New Bars and Restaurants

South Tahoe is seeing quite a bit of change in its food industry. In the past year, new restaurants have opened in the Chateau at the Village and Heavenly Village to The Crossing at Tahoe Valley, known as the "Y". Ethnic restaurants include Mexican, Hawaiian, Brazilian and Japanese food, while several breweries and bars are open and even expanding.

"The city's been dying for it," Audie Leonard, General Manager of Lake Tahoe AleWorX said. "It's long overdue. There's been a lot of wonderful established restaurants. They've done well over the years but you know what? It's time for a change."

Lake Tahoe AleWorX is opening its second location in Stateline, June 10. It's original location opened about a year ago, offering wood-fired pizza and 25 craft beers on tap. Customers pour their own beer by scanning a bracelet. A small screen keeps tabs. Leonard says about 60-70% of its customers are locals but he sees a lot of visitors, too.

"We do get a lot of tourists that are just intrigued by the concept that want to come and take a look at it," Leonard said. "Then, once they're inside, they're overwhelmed."

The restaurant has overhead doors that open to an outdoor patio where live bands play every night of the week, depending on the weather.

"It's a great addition to the community with our patio that we have outside," Leonard said. "It just puts it right over the top. It's very inviting."

Lake Tahoe AleWorX shares the patio with the Tahoe Pourhouse, next door. The wine bar and restaurant held its grand opening last Friday. It offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. It has 20 self-serve wine taps and 10 different bottled wines.

"There are some wine bars here and there have been but nothing as unique as this," Jeffrey Geller, Wine Manager and Sommelier of Tahoe Pourhouse said. "We're filling that need. There are a lot of breweries here. There are a lot of places that are focused on beer, so I think we're going to fill that niche really well."

Geller says the new wine bar and restaurant fits well with the Tahoe lifestyle, saying it has an appeal for people who get outdoors for things like paddleboarding, hiking or biking.

"You could get a charcuterie board and a growler of white down to the beach and that sounds like a great afternoon to me," Geller said.

The restaurants are in The Crossing at Tahoe Valley, formerly known as the Factory Stores at the Y. Several new businesses are moving in now that renovations are finished.

"It's just really nice to see that revitalization," Geller said. "Especially, with that new sidewalk they're putting in and having that foot traffic be able to get here and that bike traffic. We're trying to turn this corner into something that it wasn't."

Both say the summer will be a busy time, with more tourists coming to the area. That will likely begin this weekend with Memorial Day.

"It's a good escape for them," Leonard said. "They've got a three-day weekend to come up. We did very well last year and anticipate doing quite better this year."