Early Voting Now Underway in Nevada Primary Race

The state's popular early voting period runs for two weeks through June 8 and gives Nevadans a chance to avoid the rush at polling places on the June 12 Election Day.

Voters will pick candidates in races for U.S. Senate, the state's four U.S. House seats, governor, attorney general and a number of other state and local races.

Election officials in northern Nevada's Washoe County say they expect half of their voters to cast ballots early.

There will be 20 polling locations in that county. Most will offer early voting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.