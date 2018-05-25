Early Voting Begins Saturday in Nevada Primary Race - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Early Voting Begins Saturday in Nevada Primary Race

Voters can start casting their ballots Saturday in Nevada's primary election.

The state's popular early voting period runs for two weeks through June 8 and gives Nevadans a chance to avoid the rush at polling places on the June 12 election day.

Voters will pick candidates in races for U.S. Senate, the state's four U.S. House seats, governor, attorney general and a number of other state and local races.

Election officials in northern Nevada's Washoe County say they expect half of their voters to cast ballots early.

There will be 20 polling locations in that county. Most will offer early voting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

For the 2018 Early Voting Locations and Schedule, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

