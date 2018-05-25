Office Closures for Memorial Day

Several Washoe County and city offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day this coming Monday.

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall (1 East First Street) will be closed on Monday, May 28, 2018 in observance of Memorial Day. The Reno Municipal Court (1 South Sierra Street) will also be closed on May 28.

All City of Reno recreation facilities are closed except Northwest Pool, which will be open during its normal hours. For more information about recreation facilities, call 775-334-2262.

---

Sparks City Hall (431 Prater Way) will be closed on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Additionally, the Sparks Parks & Recreation Office, located at 98 Richards Way, will be closed including Alf Sorensen Community Center (1400 Baring Blvd.) and Larry D. Johnson Community Center (1200 12th St).

---

Most Washoe County offices will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day.

The following county offices will be closed:

Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno, 89512

All Washoe County libraries will be closed. Please go to washoecountylibrary.us to place a hold, renew a checkout, and download eBooks, research databases and more. In addition, the North Valleys Library will also be closed on Tuesday, May 29.

The Second Judicial District Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office - all administrative offices and front desk

Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, Incline Constable and Wadsworth Justice Court

Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations.

The following county offices will be open:

The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open on May 28, 2018 from 8 a.m. to midnight for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings, as well as property tax payments for the Treasurer’s Office.

---

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. RTC’s transit services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

RTC INTERCITY will not operate and Customer Service will also be closed.

(Cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County and RTC contributed to this report.)