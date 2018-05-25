Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 5 Million Cars Over Cruise Control - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 5 Million Cars Over Cruise Control Issue

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. because in rare circumstances, drivers may not be able to turn off the cruise control.

The company is warning owners not to use cruise control until the cars, SUVs and trucks can be fixed with a software update.

The recall includes 15 Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram models from six model years. Models in other countries also are affected.

Fiat Chrysler says the condition can occur if the cruise control accelerates at the same time an electrical short-circuit happens. But the brakes are designed to overpower the engine and the vehicles could still be stopped. Shifting into park would cancel the cruise.

The problem was found in testing. FCA says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Here is a list of the models in the recall:

2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan 

2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV 

2014-18 Dodge Journey crossover 

2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV 

2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV 

2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup 

2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis 

2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup 

2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup 

2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe 

2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan 

2018 Jeep Wrangler 

CNN and Associated Press contributed to this report.

