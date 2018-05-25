National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for California, Nevada

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch for portions of California and Nevada through Friday evening.

NWS says the Flood Watch includes the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, and Northern Washoe County.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected in the morning and afternoon with locally heavy rainfall possible on already saturated soils. The heaviest rainfall looks likely in the Reno-Tahoe region Friday morning, transitioning into northeast California and northwest Nevada in the afternoon.

NWS says short bursts of high intensity rainfall could lead to additional debris and mudflows in areas of steep terrain, as has occurred the past couple of days. Areas near burn scars are also especially at risk. Minor street flooding remains possible in urban areas, especially if drainage is poor. Allow extra travel time and keep a greater distance between vehicles for the morning commute.

Excessive rainfall may generate rock and mud slides in steep terrain. Don't drive into high water or mud.

Snow is also possible in the higher elevations of the Sierra and may impact Mt. Rose, Carson, Ebbetts, Sonora, and Tioga Pass.

Heavy rain could also impact this weekend's Black Rock Rendezvous event. Information about whether the event is cancelled can be obtained by calling the BLM Black Rock Station at 775-557-2503 after 4 p.m. on May 25.

“Public planning on attending the Black Rock Rendezvous this year, need to keep a close watch on the weather for Friday and Saturday,” said Black Rock Field Manager Mark Hall. “Highway 447 leading to the Black Rock Desert High Rock Canyon Emigrant Trails NCA, where scheduled tours and service projects are scheduled this holiday weekend, flooded Wednesday night forcing a temporary road closure.”

Heavy rains and thunderstorms create driving hazards on roadways, and mud slicks that make vehicle access difficult, particularly when hauling a trailer. Traffic on muddy backcountry roads can also cause ruts, erosion, and other damage.

(The National Weather Service, BLM contributed to this report.)