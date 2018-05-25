Truckee Police Arrest Five People on Gun-Related Charges

Truckee Police say they five people on gun-related charges early Thursday morning.

Police say just after 2 a.m., they made contact with four people near a broken down car near a Chevron gas station on Deerfield Drive. The four people were waiting for a family member to come from Reno to pick them up.

Eventually, police say they found two loaded firearms, with one of them stolen out of the Reno area. Officers say they also found a fully loaded ammunition magazine, and an illegal “blackjack” club that could be used as a dangerous weapon.

When the additional family member showed up, police say they found another loaded firearm inside that car.

All five people were arrested and booked into the Nevada County Jail.

Rudy Gonzales was booked on possession of a “blackjack” weapon.

Police say Ralph Gonzales Jr. was booked on possession of a loaded .45 caliber pistol stolen out of Reno area while his father, Ralph Gonzales Sr. was booked on a charge of being a felon in possession of a loaded ammunition magazine.

Phillip Gonzales was booked on possession of a loaded .40 caliber pistol and lastly, police say Brandi Duggins was booked on possession of a loaded .380 caliber pistol.