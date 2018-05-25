Things 2 Do This Holiday Weekend!

UPDATE: The Lantern Fest has been cancelled for this weekend.

They said that it will be rescheduled once the weather is nicer.

Below is a video the Lantern Fest team posted to their Facebook page:

This Memorial Day holiday weekend will be a busy one with an amazing Lantern Fest, a relaxing train ride through the Comstock, and even a massive festival in the mountains!

Get ready to light up the night in an evening that can only be described as magical! It’s the annual Lantern Fest, now in Sparks! Enjoy a night of food, live music, stage shows, S'mores and so much more before the main event: the lantern lighting! Hundreds of lanterns will be released into the night sky at the same time, creating a breathtaking glow as they disappear into the air. The magic starts Saturday at 4 at Wild West Motor Sports. For more information, you can click here.

With winter behind us, it’s time to make the trek to Squaw Valley this weekend for the fifth annual "Made in Tahoe" festival. The event celebrates "all things local" and hosts a wide array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas, including music, food, art, local brews, and clothing. This festival runs Saturday and Sunday at The Village at Squaw Valley. For more information, you can click here.

If you consider yourself a foodie, then the Nugget is the place to be this weekend for the first ever Cuisine, Corks and Crafts festival! This three day event will take you on a tour of food from across the worlds with culinary demonstrations, vendor booths and live entertainment, a wine and spirits walk, and the first ever Battle Borne Chef Competition featuring three local all-star chefs! The culinary adventure runs Friday Saturday and Sunday at the Nugget Casino Resort! For more information or to buy tickets, you can click here.

Take a trip back in time this weekend as the V&T railroad begins its summer season of train rides through the Comstock! Kick back and enjoy a narrated trip through the scenic hills of Virginia City to Gold Hill and back! In honor of Memorial Day, veterans ride for free on Monday! The steam powered fun starts Saturday at the Virginia City depot! For more information or for tickets, you can click here.

This event you are going to want to have an empty stomach and bring your bibs, because Casino Fandango is holding Carson City’s first rib fest! Along with some amazing ribs guests can enjoy some games and beers as well as live music! The chow down runs from Friday through Monday at Casino Fandango in Carson City! For more information you can click here.