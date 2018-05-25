Two Nevada Primary Election Candidate Forums Scheduled Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Nevada Primary Election Candidate Forums Scheduled Tuesday

UPDATE: Full interviews with the candidates for Nevada governor can be found here: http://www.lasvegasnow.com/your-local-election-headquarters

On Tuesday, Channel 2 will broadcast a forum between four of the Republicans running for Nevada governor.

Adam Laxalt, Jared Fisher, Dan Schwartz and Dr. Frederick Conquest will discuss issuing facing Nevada voters at our sister station KLAS in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. 

We'll broadcast the event live so we won't have a 6:30 p.m. newscast that night.

Forum moderators will be KLAS-TV anchor Christianne Klein & KLAS-TV Politics Now host Steve Sebelius.   

And - also that day Channel 2 News and the Reno-Gazette Journal are hosting second of three candidate forums.

The one on Tuesday will feature candidates for Washoe County Commission - and then the following week there will be one with Washoe County School District Candidates.

To get free tickets to the forum, click here. 

There were originally three Republicans up for the town hall, but now there are four. You can see how and why that changed here.

