Two Nevada Primary Election Candidate Forums Scheduled Tuesday

Did you feel it? A couple of earthquakes rattled parts of Reno overnight, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.More >>
Reno Police say a woman who was hit by a driver in a road rage incident last month has died of her injuries. The suspect in the case faces several charges including reckless driving causing death.More >>
The development is planned for a vacant lot on Los Altos Parkway, where it intersects with Vista Heights. The proposal is for 75 town homes on a 7.7 acre parcel, which would have to be rezoned for a multi-family development.More >>
A standing ovation for longtime Washoe County Reserve Deputy Teresa Aquila happened on Tuesday night, with cheers from some of the community members she's served over the last 41 years.More >>
IHOP announced today that they're changing their name from IHOP to IHOB.More >>
