Two Nevada Primary Election Candidate Forums Scheduled Tuesday

UPDATE: Full interviews with the candidates for Nevada governor can be found at the Las Vegas Now website.

On Tuesday, Channel 2 will broadcast a forum between four of the Republicans running for Nevada governor.

Adam Laxalt, Jared Fisher, Dan Schwartz and Dr. Frederick Conquest will discuss issuing facing Nevada voters at our sister station KLAS in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Forum moderators will be KLAS-TV anchor Christianne Klein & KLAS-TV Politics Now host Steve Sebelius.

And - also that day Channel 2 News and the Reno-Gazette Journal are hosting second of three candidate forums.

The one on Tuesday will feature candidates for Washoe County Commission - and then the following week there will be one with Washoe County School District Candidates.

There were originally three Republicans scheduled for the town hall, but now there are four.