Republican Gubernatorial Debate & Primary Election Candidate Forum Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch for portions of California and Nevada through Friday evening.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch for portions of California and Nevada through Friday evening.More >>
the las vegas golden knights are scheduled to play the washington capitals this monday in the stanley cup finals. to show their support, the city and clark county are going lowercase!More >>
the las vegas golden knights are scheduled to play the washington capitals this monday in the stanley cup finals. to show their support, the city and clark county are going lowercase!More >>
The Sparks Police Department reports that a man is in custody after an hours-long standoff at a residence on Marracco Drive and East Prater Way. The suspect had multiple warrants for drug related convictions and one for assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
The Sparks Police Department reports that a man is in custody after an hours-long standoff at a residence on Marracco Drive and East Prater Way. The suspect had multiple warrants for drug related convictions and one for assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Sparks Patrol Officers responded to the 1800 block of Prater Way on a report of a shooting that had just occurred, after a disturbance in a parking lot.More >>
Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Sparks Patrol Officers responded to the 1800 block of Prater Way on a report of a shooting that had just occurred, after a disturbance in a parking lot.More >>
This Memorial Day weekend will be a busy one with an amazing Lantern Fest, a relaxing train ride through the Comstock, and even a massive festival in the mountains!More >>
This Memorial Day weekend will be a busy one with an amazing Lantern Fest, a relaxing train ride through the Comstock, and even a massive festival in the mountains!More >>