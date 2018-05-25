Republican Gubernatorial Debate & Primary Election Candidate Forum Tuesday

Next week Channel 2 will broadcast a debate between three of the Republicans running for Nevada governor.

Adam Laxalt, Jared Fisher and Dan Schwartz will debate at our sister station KLAS in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

We'll broadcast the debate live so we won't have a 6:30 p.m. newscast that night.

The moderators of the event will be KLAS-TV anchor Christianne Klein & KLAS-TV Politics Now host Steve Sebelius.

And - also that day Channel 2 News and the Reno-Gazette Journal are hosting second of three candidate forums.

The one on Tuesday will feature candidates for Washoe County Commission - and then the following week there will be one with Washoe County School District Candidates.

To get free tickets to the forum, click here.