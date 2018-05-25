Aces Win in Extra-Innings

Aces Release

5/24/2018

The Reno Aces ended the four-game series in Fresno with an extra-inning 4-3 win. Anthony Recker continued his hot streak, hitting his team-leading 8th home run of the season and extending his RBI streak to seven games. Recker finished the contest 2-for-4 with a home run, 2 RBI and 1 runs scored. Kristopher Negron was the only other Aces player to record a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 on Thursday night. The win concludes the season series against the Grizzlies and gives the Aces a 7-9 record against the Pacific Northern Division leader.

Troy Scribner got the nod for manager Greg Gross in the final game of the series. The right-hander went six strong innings, allowed just four hits and recorded five strikeouts. Despite the effort, Scribner did not record an official decision. Fresno plated one in the bottom of the 7th inning off southpaw reliever Anthony Vasquez to tie things up at three. The score remained tied through the regulation nine-inning game. With Reinheimer starting at second base, per the new MiLB rules, Reno would load the bases with one out after Cesar Puello got hit by a pitch and Recker drew a walk. Yasmany Tomas drove then drove in Reinheimer from third with a deep sacrifice fly ball into center field. Jake Barrett, who entered in the 9th inning, picked up the win with two perfect innings and added five strikeouts. The win gives Reno an overall record of 21-27 in 2018, seven games back of first place.

Top Performers - Reno

• Anthony Recker (2-for-4, 2 RBI, HR)

• Troy Scribner (6.0 IP, 4 H, 5 K)

• Jake Barrett (2.0 IP, 0 H, 5 K)

Top Performers – Fresno

• A.J. Reed (1-for-4, R)

• Garrett Stubbs (1-for-4, R)

• Brock Dykxhoorn (6.0 IP, 5 K, 4 H)





Notes & Information

The Return of Ivan: Ivan Pinyero is slated to start game one of the five-game series for the Salt Lake Bees tomorrow night at Smith’s Ballpark. Pinyero appeared in four games with the Aces and posted a 0-2 record and 9.82 ERA. The right-hander signed with the Los Angeles Angels on January 25, 2018 and is now a member of the Bees. With Salt Lake this season Pinyero is 0-4 with a 8.31 ERA.

Wrecker: With two RBI in tonight’s contest, Anthony Recker extended his consecutive games with an RBI streak to seven. Recker is 8-for-22 (.363) with 13 RBI and five home runs. His seven-game RBI streak is the longest of any Aces player this season. Socrates Brito, now with the Diamondbacks, recorded an RBI in five consecutive games from April 5th through April 9th this season (11-for-20, 5 R, 6 RBI).

Longest Consecutive RBI streak by Year

2017: 8 – Ronnie Freeman (5/16-5/30) & Oswaldo Arcia (5/3-5/12)

2016: 9 – Peter O’Brien (5/25-6/7)

2015: 8 – Peter O’Brien (4-16 – 4/23) & Jamie Romak (6/28 – 7/5)

2014: 6 – Cody Ross (4/6-4/15)