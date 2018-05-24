Crews on Scene to Clear Away Mudslides on Alpine Meadows Road - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews on Scene to Clear Away Mudslides on Alpine Meadows Road

Courtesy of Placer County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Placer County Sheriff's Office

Crews are now clearing away two mudslides that covered a portion of Alpine Meadows Road in Placer County on Thursday.

Deputies say the mudslides are between the two Bear Creek Roads. 

Thankfully, no one was injured or caught in the slide.

There are alternative routes for people who live nearby.

On Tuesday, Highway 395 was closed northbound at the Nevada state line due to a pair of mudslides that happened Monday night at Topaz Lodge. It reached five rooms and even trapped 50 cars parked at the lodge.

That same night, a separate mudslide buried the highway and trapped two cars. 

KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says the Reno area has received more than an inch of rain so far this month, and that we are on our way to the third wettest spring on record! 

