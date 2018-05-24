Somersett's Stuart Smith Leads Senior P.G.A. Championship - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Somersett's Stuart Smith Leads Senior P.G.A. Championship

Associated Press

5/24/2018

Nevada club professional Stuart Smith shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead in the Senior PGA Championship.
    
Smith closed his morning round with a double bogey on the par-4 18th, and Scott McCarron, Tim Petrovic, Wes Short Jr., Barry Lane and Peter Lonard matched the 66 in the afternoon.
    
One of 41 club pros in the field at Harbor Shores for the senior major, Smith is the director of golf at Somersett Country Club in Reno.
    
McCarron won the Senior Players Championship last year for his first senior major.
    
Defending champion Bernhard Langer is skipping the event to attend son Jason's high school graduation, and Steve Stricker is playing the PGA Tour event in Texas.

