Reno Airport Planning for Major Expansion

Four million passengers now travel through the Reno-Tahoe International Airport in a year, and that number is growing. The airport projects over the next two decades, that number could rise to 5.5 million passengers, so officials say the facility needs to grow, too.

The new master plan would expand the airport from two concourses to three, adding the third on the north side of the property.

It also adds more parking, which airport officials said is priority number one.

"What we need most right now," Airport Spokesperson Brian Kulpin said, "Parking is a challenge. With the number of passengers that we have now, we're actually filling up our parking lot on a pretty regular basis."

In the plan, they would build additional parking to the north of the existing parking structures.

Along with the third concourse, they would modernize the two existing concourses, which haven't seen an upgrade since the '80s. Kulpin said the new and updated concourses will boost the number of gates and the amount of restaurant and retail space.

The plans also include constructing a new rental car facility and changes to the baggage claim area.

People at the presentation were happy to see the upgrades, but also had a few suggestions.

"I'm 91," Burnham Moffat, a retired aerospace engineer, said. "So I would like to have more in the way of moving walkways."

"We need to prepare for growth," realtor Josh Hall said. "We need to make it safer, and we need to allow business to come to us."

The project is slated to cost $1.6 billion, but it still needs to be approved by the airport board and the FAA. If it gets final approval, they could start the construction in 2019. It's a long timeline, though: the full project has a 20-year span.