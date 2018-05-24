Nevada Baseball Drops M.W.C. Tournament Opener 13-8

Nevada Release

5/24/2018

The University of Nevada (29-23) baseball team scored seven unanswered runs to tie UNLV (34-22) 8-8, only to allow five runs in the ninth and fell 13-8 in the first game of the 2018 Mountain West Tournament at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The top seeded Wolf Pack will play the loser of tonight’s game between San Diego State and San Jose State on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in an elimination game. The Pack fell to 29-23 on the season while the Rebels improved to 34-22.

UNLV led 8-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning before the Pack began to rally. Keaton Smith’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth made the score 8-2. First-team All-MW catcher Kaleb Foster’s sixth home run of the season, was a three-run shot in the bottom of the seven inning that closed the deficit to three runs.

In the bottom of the eighth inning Nevada scored three more times to tie the game at 8-8. Cole Krzmarzick singled home the first run on the inning and Tony Gwynn MW Player of the Year Grant Fennell’s single plated two more to tie the game. The Pack still had the bases loaded with none out but were unable to push across the go ahead run.

In the top of the ninth, UNLV sent nine players to the plate and five scored off Pack closer Keone Cabinian to win 13-8. Cabinian (2-3) was tagged with the loss. UNLV reliever Bryan Menendez (3-1) earned his third win of the season.

Krzmarzick (3-for-4,R,2RBI) finished with a game-high three hits and drove in two. Fennell (2-for-5,2RBI) and Smith (2-for-4,R,RBI) added two each as the Pack collected 14 hits in the game. Foster tied his career high with a season-best three RBI coming on the home run. Kyle Isble (2-for-3,2R,3RBI) and Nick Rodriguez (2-for-5,R,3RBI) had two hits each for UNLV and along with Grant Robbins (1-for-5,3RBI) had three RBI each.

Notes:

Michael Echavia has reached base in a team season-high 32 games.

Fennell has reached base in the last 31 games.

Shrum has reached base in the last 18 games.

Foster tied his career-high with three RBI coming on his sixth home run of the season.