Nevada Baseball Drops M.W.C. Tournament Opener 13-8 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Baseball Drops M.W.C. Tournament Opener 13-8

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

5/24/2018

The University of Nevada (29-23) baseball team scored seven unanswered runs to tie UNLV (34-22) 8-8, only to allow five runs in the ninth and fell 13-8 in the first game of the 2018 Mountain West Tournament at Tony Gwynn Stadium.  The top seeded Wolf Pack will play the loser of tonight’s game between San Diego State and San Jose State on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in an elimination game.  The Pack fell to 29-23 on the season while the Rebels improved to 34-22.

UNLV led 8-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning before the Pack began to rally.  Keaton Smith’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth made the score 8-2.  First-team All-MW catcher Kaleb Foster’s sixth home run of the season, was a three-run shot in the bottom of the seven inning that closed the deficit to three runs. 

In the bottom of the eighth inning Nevada scored three more times to tie the game at 8-8.  Cole Krzmarzick singled home the first run on the inning and Tony Gwynn MW Player of the Year Grant Fennell’s single plated two more to tie the game.  The Pack still had the bases loaded with none out but were unable to push across the go ahead run.

In the top of the ninth, UNLV sent nine players to the plate and five scored off Pack closer Keone Cabinian to win 13-8.  Cabinian (2-3) was tagged with the loss.  UNLV reliever Bryan Menendez (3-1) earned his third win of the season.

Krzmarzick (3-for-4,R,2RBI) finished with a game-high three hits and drove in two.  Fennell (2-for-5,2RBI) and Smith (2-for-4,R,RBI) added two each as the Pack collected 14 hits in the game.  Foster tied his career high with a season-best three RBI coming on the home run.  Kyle Isble (2-for-3,2R,3RBI) and Nick Rodriguez (2-for-5,R,3RBI) had two hits each for UNLV and along with Grant Robbins (1-for-5,3RBI) had three RBI each.

Notes: 

Michael Echavia has reached base in a team season-high 32 games. 

Fennell has reached base in the last 31 games.

Shrum has reached base in the last 18 games.

Foster tied his career-high with three RBI coming on his sixth home run of the season.

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • Sports: Jordan Caroline Returning Next Season

    Sports: Jordan Caroline Returning Next Season

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.