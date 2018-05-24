South Lake Tahoe Police Look For Suspect In Bank Robbery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South Lake Tahoe Police Look For Suspect In Bank Robbery

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department reports they are investigating a bank robbery that happened at the Sierra Central Credit Union near Lake Tahoe Boulevard. 

They said the robbery occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect is described as a white male adult with a dark complexion, fake beard and wearing a black pinstriped suit.

Anyone with info on the case is encouraged to contact South Lake Tahoe Police. Their number is (530) 542-6100.

