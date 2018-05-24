Highway Patrol Maximum Enforcement Period for Memorial Day Weekend

With Memorial Day almost here, many are looking forward to an extended weekend, but that also means that thousands of drivers will be taking to the roads. Highway Patrol officers are well-prepared for the busy roadways.

Cal Myers is one of those travelers. He's gearing up for a nine hour road trip to Portland, Oregon, "I'm going up to do the 'Three Sisters' Loop' outside of Bend, Oregon with my best friend."

Myers is hitting the road on Friday, but he was already thinking ahead today, "I just filled up [gas] here and then got the oil changed. I'm trying to prepare as best I can."

That's because he knows the roadways will be busier than usual.

Officer Peter Mann with CHP Truckee warns, "It is absolutely crazy. If you're trying to travel during peak traffic times, pack your patience with you because you're going to be waiting in line."

About 30 percent of Memorial Day travelers will also head to their destinations on Friday, like Meyers. That's why both CHP and NHP will go into their 'Maximum Enforcement' Period. Officer Mann explains that they virtually double their workforce, "Every available officer is going to be out on the road."

This is protocol for every major holiday. Officer Mann says, "Christmas last year, we were at three times the usual car count, so we're expecting a large travel volume."

To keep the holiday rush a safe one, officers will be looking out for drivers behaving badly; in regards to speeding, following too closely and unsafe lane changes. Officers will also make sure everyone in the car is buckled up. Officer Mann says, "You're at a 90 percent greater chance of surviving a major collision if you do use that seat belt."

84 people died in California's Memorial Day Weekend traffic accidents in 2016 and 2017. Approximately 70 percent of them were not wearing seat belts. Officer Mann emphasizes, "We want to keep that death rate down."

Children should also be properly restrained.

Officer Mann stresses one of the most important reminders--have a designated driver and don't drive under any influence, whether it's drugs or alcohol, "We're all about having fun, but be safe while you're doing it."

CHP says peak travel times for the weekend already started Thursday afternoon. Maximum Enforcement will continue until midnight on Monday.

