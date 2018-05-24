Multi-Agency Effort In Wild Goose Chase On Wednesday

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office reports that another family of geese blocked the roadway on Wednesday.

They said a deputy headed southbound on I-580 saw two adult geese and nine goslings walking on the inside part of the median.

The deputy stopped and tried to herd the geese away from traffic, but they ended up crossing the freeway. Motorists stopped to let the flock cross safely.

Nevada Highway Patrol showed up afterward and blocked the Neil Road on ramp, where they were herded down the road for a quarter of a mile or so from the freeway.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office reports that traffic was blocked for around 15 minutes and the rescue was a multi-agency effort.