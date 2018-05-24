Douglas County Restores Network Power

On May 24, 2018 Douglas County experienced a limited network outage. The issue was narrowed down to a firewall and quickly escalated to tier 3 support with the County’s vendor. After performing extensive troubleshooting, it was determined that the root cause was a malfunctioning device.

Today, all systems are fully functional with all services restored.

“While inconvenient to have the network offline, the data network did the job it was designed to do, protect the integrity of the County Data,” said Tammy James Chief Technology Officer.

Several departments were able to switch to manual mode and operate with little or no change.