Douglas County Restores Network Power - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Restores Network Power

Posted: Updated:
On May 24, 2018 Douglas County experienced a limited network outage. The issue was narrowed down to a firewall and quickly escalated to tier 3 support with the County’s vendor. After performing extensive troubleshooting, it was determined that the root cause was a malfunctioning device.
Today, all systems are fully functional with all services restored.
“While inconvenient to have the network offline, the data network did the job it was designed to do, protect the integrity of the County Data,” said Tammy James Chief Technology Officer. 
Several departments were able to switch to manual mode and operate with little or no change.
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.