FBI Warns Against Posting Hoax Threats Against Schools, Public Places

FBI Warns Against Posting Hoax Threats Against Schools, Public Places

The FBI is warning the public against posting hoax threats against schools and other public places.

The FBI says it typically sees hoaxes spike after school shootings like the one last week in Texas or in Florida earlier this year.

The FBI says they have to follow up on tips and hoaxes drain resources and cost taxpayers money.

Also, hoaxes could result in federal charges, which can lead to up to five years in federal prison.

If there is any reason to believe the safety of others is at risk, we ask that the public immediately reach out to their local police department by calling 911, or contact the FBI via tips.fbi.gov or over the phone (1-800-CALL-FBI).

