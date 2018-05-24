Governor Sandoval Announces 9 Official Nevada STEM Schools

On Thursday, the Advisory Council on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM Council) and the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology (OSIT) announced the official designation of nine schools as Nevada Governor Designated STEM Schools.



The nine designated schools are:

- Doris French Elementary School, Las Vegas

- Dorothy Lemelson STEM Academy, Reno

- Southwest Career & Technical Academy, Las Vegas

- Coral Academy of Science, Henderson

- Pinecrest Academy of Nevada (Inspirada), Henderson

- Leavitt Middle School, Las Vegas

- Joseph Neal STEAM Academy, Las Vegas

- Goynes Elementary School, North Las Vegas

- Riverview Elementary School, Dayton



“Designated STEM schools exemplify the best STEM instruction in Nevada. I am impressed with the vision and leadership of the principals and teachers of these schools,” Governor Brian Sandoval said. “The knowledge and skills these children learn will benefit them throughout their lives no matter the careers they choose.”



The STEM Council, together with OSIT, developed the official Governor’s STEM School Designation based on national best practices to provide schools with a blueprint for integrating STEM into daily classroom instruction.

The nine schools will be added to the eight schools designated in last year’s inaugural class.



"The Governor's STEM Schools exemplify the core concept that STEM education is more than just the individual STEM subjects, but also how these subjects are taught and integrated with other subjects,” STEM Council Co-Chair Mark Newburn said.



“In Nevada and across the nation, STEM jobs are growing faster than non-STEM jobs, and they pay nearly 50% more,” OSIT Director Brian Mitchell said. “These schools are models for all of Nevada’s schools in preparing students with the problem solving, critical thinking, and teamwork skills needed for careers in the new Nevada.”



All K-12 schools in Nevada are eligible to apply for the designation. Schools submitted an application that described their curriculum practices, learning environment, STEM instruction and integration, leadership, and stakeholder engagement. Following a review of the applications, schools hosted a site visit by members of the STEM Council, OSIT, and other stakeholders to showcase their STEM practices. Designated schools will receive a 10-foot banner and a digital seal that can be used on a website and other electronic communications. Schools that applied, but did not receive the designation, will be paired with a STEM School for mentorship so that they can reapply for the designation in the future.

(Office of Governor Brian Sandoval contributed to this report.)