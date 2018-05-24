Carson City Woman Sentenced to Prison for Faking Son's Death for Profit

Authorities say a Carson City woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to faking her son’s death for profit.

Victoria Morrison was sentenced to a minimum of five years and up to 12.5 years in prison.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says Morrison collected money through a GoFundMe account, saying her son died. But, after speaking with a person who said she spoke with Morrison's spouse who said the child was alive, an investigation began.

Deputies say the 32-year-old also took several hundred dollars in Walmart gift cards from the teacher of her child.

Deputy District Attorney Melanie A. Brantingham told us her son is no longer in her custody.

After Morrison’s sentencing, Brantingham released this statement: