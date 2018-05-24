Fernley Man Convicted of Child Sexual Assault and Molestation Charges

The Lyon County District Attorney's Office says this week a jury convicted a Fernley man of numerous charges including child sexual assault, child molestation and lewdness with a child.

However, the jury did not convict 57-year-old Ronald Engle of attempted murder. The DA's Office says Engle was convicted for molesting a child in Fernley, over the course of two years and having a video on his cellular phone depicting child pornography.

Engle was arrested after an investigation led by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division along with the Fernley Patrol Division.

Engle will be sentenced on July 23rd.

Engle faces life in prison with parole eligibility after 35 years on each of the four sexual assault charges; two to twenty years in prison on each of the two attempted sexual assault charges; life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years on each of the two lewdness with a child under 14 charges; life in prison with parole after 10 years on the unlawful use of a minor in production of pornography charge, and one to six years in prison on the possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of child under 16 charge.