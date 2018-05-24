Last Public Meeting for Reno-Tahoe International Airport Master Plan

On Thursday, May 24th, from 3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., the Master Plan project team will present its concept for Reno-Tahoe International Airport future development and financial plan.

The 20-year development concept includes short, mid, and long-term projects for a large standalone rental car facility, new concourse development, expanded terminal facilities, and airfield improvements among others. "We have to look at parking we are overflowing on parking on a regular basis. We have to look at the concourses, what can we do to improve does and modernize those," says Brian Kulpin with RNO.

Should these short, mid, and long-term projects proceed, there will be significant impacts to the airport's financial structure and our cost-competitive advantage. At this meeting, the airport will share how these future projects will impact key financial metrics.

You will also learn where the money is coming from, when construction will start and how it may or may not change certain things we love about the airport. "The ease of access in and out of the airport from the highway network, to parking, through security and on the flight people do what we call the 20 minute dash and we don't want to lose that," explains Kulpin.

The meeting will be located in the River Room, located in the Reno-Tahoe International Airport baggage claim, across from carousel #4.

(The Reno-Tahoe International Airport contributed to this report)