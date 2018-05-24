Reno Loses to Sacramento 1-0 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Loses to Sacramento 1-0

Reno 1868 FC Release

5/23/2018

Reno 1868 FC’s run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup came to an end Wednesday night as the club fell 1-0 to rival Sacramento Republic FC in the third round.

Reno’s exit does not end the club’s week as 1868 FC will take on San Antonio FC on Saturday (7:15 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field).

Wednesday’s match was for the most part sloppy for both teams. Sacramento controlled the first half possession-wise (63 percent) and had numerous chances on goal (four shots on target).

Reno goalkeeper Kyle Ihn was spectacular the first half keeping it at 0-0 as both teams entered the locker rooms at the end of the first 45 minutes.

Ihn’s luck ran out in the 69th minute as midfielder Keven Aleman connected off a free kick to put Sacramento up 1-0. Reno pressed the remainder of the match and a few players, mostly defenders like Conner Johnson (playing in his second pro soccer match), found a few chances.

But it wasn’t enough as Sacramento once again bounced Reno out of the third round for the second consecutive year. Reno will now continue its USL regular season Saturday against Western Conference foe San Antonio FC at 7:15 p.m. inside Greater Nevada Field.

Reno 1868 FC

Starting XI

Reno Starting XI: GK (35) Kyle Ihn, D (11) Duke Lacroix, D (4) Jordan Murrell, D (23) Brenton Griffiths, D (3) Connor Johnson, M (22) Jerry van Ewijk, M (8) Guy Abend, M (84) Seth Casiple, M (20) Christian Thierjung, F (99) Brian Brown, F (9) Mark Gonzalez

Subs: GK (24) Sean Bieker, D (6) Thomas Janjigian, D (7) Dembakwi Yomba, D (5) Zach Carroll, M (30) Christo Michaelson, M (17) Sam Gleadle, F (12) Danny Musovski

Substitutions: 46’ Musovski in…Brown out, 60’ Murrell out…Janjigian in, 75’ van Ewijk in…Gleadle in

Sacramento Republic FC

Starting XI

Sacramento Starting XI: GK (1) Josh Cohen, D (28) Jeremy Hall, D (12) Carlos Rodriguez, D (5) Justin Schmidt, D (4) Mitchell Taintor, M (10) Keven Aleman, M (20) Villyan Bijev, M (2) Shannon Gomez, (7) Hayden Partain, M (24) Jaime Villarreal, F (31) Cameron Iwasa

Subs: GK (18) Rafael Diaz, D (26) Elliot Hord, F (8) Wilson Kneesaw, M (23) Jure Matjasic, M (16) Adam Moffat, D (3) Josh Turnley

Substitutions: 54’ Rodriguez out… Cole Seiler in, 79’ Aleman out... Wilson Kneeshaw in, 85’ Partain out…Turnley in

Goals: 69’ Keven Aleman - Left Foot - Outside the Box - Top Left-Hand Corner

