Former Felon Arrested For Possession Of Explosive Device

A man from Winnemucca was arrested on Tuesday for possession of an explosive device.

Terry J. Hanson Jr., 36, was charged with one count of felon in possession of an explosive.

Hanson had a Thermalite Igniter Cord, which is considered an explosive material under federal law. He had a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

His trial is set for July 17 and he could face up to 10 years in prison.