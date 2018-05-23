911 Calls - Do They Always Go to the Nearest Call Center?

Washoe County's Regional Dispatch Center handles calls from all over Northern Nevada.

"Everything from cats in trees to traffic problems; planters in the middle of the road to a baby not breathing," said Floor Supervisor Erin Yeung. "Every call is different."

The center averages half a million calls a year and that number is on the rise.

"With all of the new job opportunities and massive expansion and growth, we've seen an uptick in calls because there's more people in our area," Yeung said.

While most 911 calls go to the nearest call center, some can cross state lines.

"I personally have taken calls from Redding, California, Sacramento," said Yeung. "It's very strange because the caller will say an unfamiliar street and we'll ask, are you in Reno and they'll say no, I'm in Redding - how did I get Reno?"

It doesn't happen often; it all depends on how busy cell towers are.

"If there's a lot of people using that tower, that call will bounce to the next tower and if that tower has a technical problem or it's busy too, it'll roll and it'll keep rolling and rolling until it gets a tower that's capable of processing it," Yeung said. "Then it will send it to whatever dispatch agency that tower belongs to."

The dispatch stations all have the numbers for area agencies programmed into the system so calls for Tahoe or Sierra County can be immediately transferred. If it's a long-distance scenario, the dispatchers will work with the caller to get it to the right place.

If it's a life-threatening emergency and we want to keep the person on the phone, we'll Google the number of the dispatch center and try to get them to connect," Yeung said. "In rare cases, if it's an emergent situation and not an life-threatening emergency, sometimes it is quicker to hang up and try to get through on the tower you want."

And during those calls, they're still gathering as much information as possible.

"We could be counseling and giving life safety information to that person even though it's not our jurisdiction," Yeung said. "We'll help as best we can so the first responders that end up with that call have as much information as possible when we make the transfer."