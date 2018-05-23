Greenleaf Wellness Raising Money for Local Veterans

PTSD affects millions of Americans each year and the problem is especially alarming in our country's veterans. While many cases go undiagnosed, some veterans are turning to medical marijuana for relief.

Veterans like Shane Whitecloud, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1994-2001. Whitecloud says, "I was in an extreme situation in the military."

Now, he's just one of many who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder because of it. Whitecloud explains, "If I'm surrounded by a lot of people, I get really stressed out--I get scared."

His symptoms manifested as extreme anxiety, irritability and worst of all, anger. He adds, "I go from 0-60 in 5.2. I see red and next thing you know, I'm regretting it. I've never been physically violent, but I think if I had continued down that track, I probably could've been."

Initially, doctors prescribed Whitecloud a combination of pills, namely, Xanax, to treat those symptoms. The Navy vet says that was not ideal, "It kind of made me feel like I was a zombie."

That was until he discovered medical marijuana--which he originally began taking to treat Crohn's disease.

Though he noticed it also eased his PTSD, "it's helped tremendously." He says he only has to smoke it about once a week to see the benefits. After a year and a half, he has found his perfect hybrid a strain with high CBD, and low THC. THC is the compound known for its mind-altering effects.

While he has his under control, Whitecloud says PTSD is a condition that all-too-often goes undiagnosed in fellow vets, sometimes with drastic consequences. He explains, "They've lost their wives, children, homes, everything, they end up homeless."

At Greenleaf Wellness, a local marijuana dispensary, they recognize that struggle.

Vice President, Steven Duque says, "Serving in the military is not an easy job." Duque says they see a growing number of service members, about 200 to 250 a week, using the plant for relief.

Now, the dispensary has partnered with the local Veterans Resource Center, raising money for homeless vets and those trying to get back on their feet.

An effort Whitecloud says is commendable, adding that vets suffering from PTSD, just like him, might find relief in Greenleaf, "It's not going to fix everything, but it might help."

The fundraiser, where the dispensary is collecting gas cards, grocery gift cards or cash, lasts until Memorial Day. So far, they've raised almost $1,000.

To learn more about the effort, click here.