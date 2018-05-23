Business Owners Will Continue To Receive Fines For Using Recycling Services Other Than Waste Management

The city of Reno will continue to penalize people and businesses who are violating some recycling rules, at least for now.

The city has a franchise agreement with Waste Management to handle all commercial and residential waste pick-ups. So lately when small businesses have been going to other companies to recycle, they've been receiving fines.

Tom Czyz of Czyz's Appliance needs to recycle all the time, but recently the City of Reno gave him a penalty for using a recycling service other than the city mandated Waste Management.

“It should be our choice of which vendor we want to use not the city's choice to tell us what to do,” said Czyz.

Many other small business owners agree with Czyz. More than a dozen businesses sent Channel 2 and the Reno City Council letters of concern this week. Each one asks city council members to stop the citations.

“Those are specifically commercial recyclers who want to do business and yet are foreclosed from that because we've entered into a franchise agreement with Waste Management and when I say we, not me, nobody on the current council, this was a previous council,” said Duerr.

The franchise agreement hasn’t just been hurting the business owners who receive the fines, but also Green Solutions Recycling, a company who's had no choice but to do most of their business in the city of Sparks.

"If we were able to grow our business in Reno we would be able to collect way more material than we do now,” said Nate Lance, spokesman for Green Solutions Recycling.

Czyz says having another option to recycle would not just save him money, but it would make him feel better about the business choices we're given in the city.

“If you're telling us that we have to use one of the two then that makes it a monopoly, someone's forcing the hand on us, which shouldn't be happening,” says Czyz.

The Reno City Council will meet again on June 13th to decide whether or not they can put an end to the fines being issued to small businesses. Until then, the council has asked that Waste Management and Green Solutions Recycling hold a discussion about how the two companies can operate together moving forward.