Walker Goes Deep, Aces Win 5-2

5/23/2018

The Aces pitching staff brought their best stuff Wednesday afternoon in Fresno, allowing just two runs in a 5-2 victory. Taylor Clarke got the start for Reno and went 5.2 innings, allowed just one hit and struck out six. Neftali Feliz, Jared Miller and Jimmie Sherfy came on in relief to secure the win. Sherfy came on with one out in the eighth inning and retired the first two batters he faced. The 2017 PCL All-Star added two strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn his second five-out save of the season and eighth overall.

Offensively, the Aces were led by Christian Walker who blasted the first pitch he saw for a home run. Back-to-back singles by Michael Perez and Kevin Cron in the sixth inning started a three-run rally for Reno which proved to be enough to secure the victory. The Aces will look for the series victory tomorrow night in the final game of the four-game set. Troy Scribner will make the start at 7:05 p.m. 

Top Performers - Reno

• Christian Walker (2-for-5, HR)

• Cesar Puello (2-for-3) 

• Jimmie Sherfy (1.2 IP, 3 K, Save (8))

Top Performers – Fresno

• Tyler White (2-for-3, BB)

• Kyle Tucker (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

• Buddy Boshers (1.2 IP, 0 H, 2 K)

Notes & Information

5-out Sherf: Jimmie Sherfy recorded his second five-out save of the season this afternoon, his 8th on the year. The 2017 Pacific Coast League All-Star recorded his first five-out save of the year on April 30 against El Paso. Sherfy has pitched 1.2 innings or more just nine times in his Aces career: 2 – ’18, 6 – ’17 and 1 – ’16, but has only recorded two five-out saves in his Aces career.

Hey, Brito: Socrates Brito made his first start of the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon in Milwaukee. The outfielder went 0-for-3 and the D-backs lost by a score of 9-2. This was Brito’s first start in the Big Leagues since September 30, 2016.

